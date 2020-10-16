Harold "Bud" ReimanPort Edwards - Harold "Bud" Reiman, age 91, of Port Edwards, died Thursday October 15, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital surrounded by family.Bud was born on May 13, 1929 to Harold and Sylvia (Hansen) Reiman in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. He served in the US Army during the Korean war from 1950 to 1954. He married the love of his life, Joyce Randrup on June 16th, 1956 in Port Edwards. He was employed by the Wood County Telephone Company as an outside Plant Engineer for 40 years, retiring in November 1988.Bud was a member of the Sno-Hawks Snowmobile Club and the NRA. He enjoyed ushering on Sundays in church as a young boy and coaching little league. Many of his lifelong hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping, bowling, golfing, playing cards and in earlier years, basketball. He had a great love for the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. He and his wife, Joyce, weathered in Texas with friends for many winters. His favorite hobby of all was spending time with his family.Visitation will be held at the Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa on Monday October 19th, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm. Funeral services will begin at 1 PM. Rev. David Guse will officiate. Burial will follow at the Village of Port Edwards Cemetery with Military rites provided by Wisconsin Rapids American Legion Post #9.He is survived by his wife of 64 years Joyce Reiman of Port Edwards; three sons Dean (Julie) Reiman of Nekoosa, Kevin Reiman of Wisconsin Rapids and Gregory "Motor" (Cynthia Norton) Reiman of Wisconsin Rapids; grandchildren Jason Reiman of Nekoosa, Brady (Kayla) Reiman of Nekoosa, Stormie (Chad) Reiman of Ellsworth and Talisha (William) Hamilton of Nekoosa; great grandchildren Landon and Alayna Reiman and Mason, Lydia and Morgan Hamilton, and by his sister Vi Schott of Port Edwards.Bud was preceded in death by his parents and sister Arlene Wenzlaff.