Harry D. Cain
Frederick, CO - Harry D. Cain, 83, Frederick, CO, died Friday, August 23, 2019, at Juniper Village of Louisville. He was born on April 24, 1936 in Amery, WI.
Harry is survived by his daughters, Laurie (Mark) Rohm of Superior, CO and Amy (George) Ruther of Avon, CO; grandchildren, Blake and Kendall Rohm; siblings, Doug (Sherry) Cain, Sheilda (Dave) Kahl, Cheryl (Gary) Forehand, LaVonne (Jim) Nelson; brother and sister-in-law, Cleve (Nancy) Moore; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Arlie, Mardell, and Jalma Cain, his father and mother-in-law, Cleve (Signe) Moore, and brother and sister-in-law, John (Sally) Moore.
Harry served in the United States Marine Corps from 1954-1957 aboard the USS Essex attack carrier. Shipboard duty included a Far East tour, Captains orderly, Admiral's orderly, squad leader, and acting Lieutenant of the ships landing party platoon. After his USMC Honorable Discharge, he attended UW-Stout receiving his B.S. degree in Industrial Education in 1963. On August 17, 1963, Harry married Karen Moore in Escanaba, MI. They moved to Central Wisconsin where he was employed by Decomet as a Production Expeditor, taught Industrial Arts for Tomah Public Schools, and worked as a Safety Consultant for Employers Insurance of Wausau, WI. In 1967, they moved to Wisconsin Rapids, WI where Harry began a long career with Consolidated Papers, Inc. as a Labor Relations professional. He retired as Director of Labor Relations in 1994.
Harry was a devoted husband, father and a true friend. His sense of humor brought laughter to so many. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Longmont, CO, Rev. Julie Brooks officiating. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at 803 3rd Ave, Longmont, CO 80501. A family burial service will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, CO. Visit www.legacy.com for a full obituary, service information, and to leave condolences (search for "Harry Dwayne Cain").
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019