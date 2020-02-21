|
Harvey E. Nystrom
Wisconsin Rapids - Harvey E. Nystrom, 86, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Waterford Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.
The family honored Harvey's wishes by holding a private family memorial service in his honor.
Harvey was born December 25, 1933 to Walter and Ella Nystrom in Pittsville Wisconsin. He married Elizabeth "Betty" Schneider on October 26, 1957 in Wisconsin Rapids. After High school Harvey spent four years serving his country in the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Korea. Harvey loved the outdoors, spending much of his time hunting, fishing, and looking at wildlife during his car rides with Betty. He also enjoyed showing old cars.
Harvey is survived by his Wife, sons; Geno (Patti) Nystrom, and Garth (Wendy) Nystrom, grandchildren; Vern (Christie) Nystrom, Travis (Stephanie) Nystrom, Remington Nystrom, Ramsden (Fiancé Kristen Gonzales) Nystrom, and Bailey (Significant Other Gavin O'Neil), Great-grandchildren; Taylor, Brianna, Mackenzi, Braylen, Macy, Arabella, Kyren, RJ, and Paisley, brother, Robert Nystrom, Sisters-in-law; Carol Schneider, Shirley Peterson, Sylvia Kester, Donna (Ole) Enkro, Judy Hanneman, and Mary.
Harvey is preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Jerry (Mary Lou, Bernice) Nystrom, Glenn (Patricia) Nystrom, and Richard Nystrom, sister, Dawn (Daniel) Schlotman, brothers-in-law; Arnold (Elaine) Schneider, Howard Schneider, Richard Kester, Jerry Hanneman, and Donald (Ella) Schneider, and sister-in-law, Georgia (Terrence) Hoffman.
Harvey's family would like to express a special Thank-You to the Aspirus Riverview Hospital Emergency Room, the Heartland Hospice staff, and the staff at the Waterford Assisted Living.
Harvey loved spending time with his whole family, and his kindness, and sense of humor will be missed by all that knew him
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020