Wisconsin Rapids - Hazel G. Leiser, 92, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior in Heaven, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at The Waterford in Wisconsin Rapids.



Services will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen will officiate. Burial will be at Pioneer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Hazel was born January 26, 1927 in Wisconsin Rapids to John and Edith (Saeger) Hanneman. She married the love of her life, Charles Leiser, on June 7, 1947. They lived a life of loving memories until his passing on March 4, 2005. She was a go getter, getting up early to fling her flour, making rolls, bread, cookies, and pies, but giving most of her goodies away. When her loving husband Chuck was alive, they enjoyed traveling in their motorhome to see relatives, taking excursions to Copper Falls State Park with their nieces and nephews. They also went on adventures with their friends, Bob and Gladys Krings, including their 50th anniversary, when they went on the trip of their dreams to New Zealand and Australia. However, the love of her life was going to church and enjoying her quilting with the other members of the DORCUS Circle at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, where she was a Charter Member. Hazel and Chuck built their home in 1957, which she still lived in until recently. She is loved and will be deeply missed.



Hazel is survived by her siblings: Robert J. Hanneman, Ruth Zinda, and Fritz (Mary) Hanneman; her sister-in-law, Judie Hanneman; and many nieces and nephew. She is further survived by special family members: Kevin (Barb) Peterson and their children: Josh (Nic), Aron (Miranda), Liz (Randy), and Bill. Along with their children: Burke, Marie, Eve, Lauren, Mia, Freya, and Milo. In addition to her husband and parents, Hazel is preceded in death by members of her loving family: Arnold (Harriet) Hanneman, Lucille (Earl) Behrend, Lorraine (Jess) Leiser, Laura Ann Hanneman, Leo Zinda, John (Dorothy) Hanneman, Jr., Marilyn (George) Peterson, and Jerry Hanneman. She is further preceded in death by 3 infant sisters; her niece, Anita Wolosek Peterson, and the extended Leiser Family.



Hazel's family would like to send a special thank you to the staffs of The Waterford of Wisconsin Rapids and Heartland Hospice, for all their loving care.