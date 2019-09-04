|
Helen Nimtz
Wisconsin Rapids - Helen Nimtz, age 93, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, died Sunday September 1, 2019 at Island Shores Assisted Living Center in Neenah.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, September 6, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Beth Rohn-Habhegger will officiate. Entombment will be at Forest Hill Mausoleum. Visitation will be held Friday at the funeral home from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be designated to the Wisconsin Rapids Moravian Church or Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.
Helen was born March 15, 1926 in the town of Hiles, Wood County, WI to Otto and Johanna (Juliussen) Kumm. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1943. From 1943 to 1952 she was employed by Consolidated Papers. Helen married George Nimtz on November 29, 1952 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. She was reemployed at Consolidated Papers in September 1969, retiring in 1990 as an administrative assistant in the Human Relations Department.
Helen was a member of the Wisconsin Rapids Moravian Church. Her interests included golfing and playing Bridge.
She is survived by two sons, David (Patricia) Nimtz of Neenah and Daniel (Mary) Nimtz of Aurora, CO; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Shaun) Mueller, Jeffrey (Kerri) Nimtz, Abigail (Sam Marron) Nimtz, Beth (David) Shoemaker and Michael Nimtz; and ten great-grandchildren, Elijah, Adelae, Henry, William, Benjamin, Charles, Theodore, Kyle, Malia and Mackenzie.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband George in 2012, her parents, grandparents, sister Irene, and brothers Omar, William and Robert Kumm.
Helen's family would like to thank her team of angels, including the hospice nurses and support people from ThedaCare and the caregivers and staff at Island Shores for the comfort and compassion they provided to Helen and her family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019