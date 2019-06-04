Herbert A. Haydock



Wisconsin Rapids - Herbert A. Haydock, age 89 of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards, WI. He was surrounded by his loving family.



A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in the Town of Sigel, WI. Father Robert Nelson will officiate, burial will be in Calvary Cemetery with military rites provided by VFW Post #2534 of Wisconsin Rapids. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 9:00 - 10:00 AM. Following services at the cemetery, a celebration of Herb's life will be held at the Church Hall from 12:00 noon until 4:00 PM.



Herb was born February 27, 1930 in the Town of Rudolph, WI to the late Joseph and Eva Haydock. He married Helen Jones on June 23, 1956 in Adams, WI. Herb was employed as a supervisor at Consolidated Papers (New Page) in Biron, retiring in 1987. He proudly served for four years in the U.S. Airforce, where he was stationed in Munich, Germany.



Herb was a generous, warm and caring individual who highly valued his family and friends. He enjoyed being a "Second" Parent to his nieces and nephews. Herb was Helen's Special Treasure for 62+ years. Herb & Helen loved to travel. Their suitcases and passports were always ready to leave on a trip. They were fortunate to visit all the continents, including Antarctica, every country in Europe, South America, Central America, Canada and all 50 states, also much of the Caribbean Islands, Japan, China, Korea and Thailand. For 31 years they enjoyed spending their winters in Costa Rica.



Herb's hobby was collecting Brewery Memorabilia. He belonged to collector clubs in many locations in the world. He was a founder of NABA. The Haydocks were known to have the largest private collection in the world. A small portion is now on display at the Haydock's World of Beer Memorabilia Museum in Monroe, WI.



Herb was a member of Holy Rosary Church, both VFW Post #2534 and American Legion Post #9 of Wisconsin Rapids and is a Kentucky Colonel.



Herb is survived by his wife Helen and his special family of nieces and nephews and sister-in-law Jean Haydock.



He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Joseph and sister Jeanette, brother Donald Haydock and sister and brother-in-law Patricia and Robert Roth.



The family wishes to extend their thanks for the wonderful care Herb received at Edgewater Haven and from Aspirus Hospice Care.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to a Children's Hospital of your choice. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on June 4, 2019