Hilary E. Marx



Wisconsin Rapids - Hilary E. Marx, age 94 of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield, WI.



Funeral Services will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Robert Schaller will officiate, burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids on Tuesday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM, and again at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 AM until the time of services. There will be a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 6:30 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.



Hilary was born September 22, 1924 in the Town of Hansen, WI to Edwin and Catherine (Ruesch) Marx. He married Lauretta Steiner at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Mauston, WI, she died in 1965. Hilary then married Edith (Durborow) Bonow on August 13, 1966 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids, she died July 16, 2018. The marriage with Edith combined two families of three children each.



Hilary was employed by Bethke Chevrolet from 1946 - 1950, Auto Electric from 1950 - 1955 and was the Owner of Sinclair Service Station from 1955 - 1958. He then was employed by Polansky Buick as a mechanic for 12 years and service manager for 17 years, until his retirement in 1987.



Hilary enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting, gardening, camping and was a Mr. fix it with everything. Edith and he attended the Indy 500 for 27 consecutive years, and were active with their church and the Marian Center Chapel. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1518 of Wisconsin Rapids, The Ridge Gun Club and NAIM Club.



Hilary is survived by his Children; Patricia (Marx) and Anwar Gergis and their children, Amy and Mike Aquino, Julie Gergis; Ronald Marx and his children, Sarah and Jordan Ingram, Molly Marx and Emily Marx; Janet (Marx) and John Wiemann; step-children: Carrol (Bonow) and Tom Rowe and their children, Chrisa Furgason, Deborah Hertel, Bryan Wirtz, Laurel Rowe Wirtz, Susan and Dave Simone, Joanna and Rich May, Robert "Jack" Bonow and his children, Jennifer and Chris Wagner, William and Shana Oroyan, Ed Oroyan; Patricia (Bonow) and Michael Hauser and their daughter, Rachael Hauser, 3 great-grandchildren, 16 step-great grandchildren, 4 step-great-great grandchildren, sisters: Geraldine Ferk and Norma Trantow and many nieces and nephews.



Hilary was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lauretta, daughter Mary, wife Edith, brother Bernard, sisters: Dorothy, Irene, Virginia and step-great grandson Cody Wirtz.



Memorials may be designated to the House of the Dove in Marshfield, WI or to the .



The family would like to thank the staff of the House of the Dove in Marshfield for the excellent care given to Hilary. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary