Homer C. Winch
Wisconsin Rapids - Homer C. Winch, 99, of Wisconsin Rapids, was welcomed home to his eternal life in the Kingdom of God on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Pastor Tom Dunbar will officiate. Burial will take place at Mound Cemetery in Pittsville. Visitation, for family and friends, will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.
Homer was born June 8, 1920 in Vesper, WI to Clyde Alfred and Maude (Slater) Winch. Homer was a farmer, worked for Siegel Cheese Company, Lester's Cranberry Marsh, Preway, and The Daily Tribune.
He married Gladys Kiddoo on June 7, 1952. His family meant the most to him. Together they had twelve children: Joanne Winch, Janet Winch, Leon Winch, Larry (Sue) Winch, Lyle Winch, Dennis (Susanne) Winch, David Winch, John (Sandy) Winch, Bonnie Winch, Dale Winch, Machelle (Greg Grossbier) Anderson, and Tammy (John) Sullivan.
Homer's grandchildren: from Larry's family, Joshua and Jamie; from David's family, Layla; from John's family: Becky, Anthony, and Jessie; from Machelle's family, Joseph and Miranda; and from Tammy's family, John and Cody. He was blessed with thirteen great-grandchildren.
He was a dedicated member of New Hope Community Church. Homer gave many years to serving the Lord, he enjoyed the fellowship and singing hymns.
Homer is preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers; sisters; his son, Dale; and his granddaughter, Miranda.
The family extends a special "thank you" to all who cared for Homer, especially the staff at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home and at the Huntington House, where he previously lived.
A memorial is being established in Homer's name.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019