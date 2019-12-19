|
Howard "Doc" Blanchard
Wisconsin Rapids - Howard "Doc" Blanchard, age 86, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at North Ridge Assisted Living in Stevens Point, WI.
Memorial Services are 12:00 PM (Noon) Monday, December 23, 2019 at the First Congregational Church-UCC in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Missy Miller will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Church on Monday from 9:30-12:00 PM. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Doc was born August 25, 1933 in Pittsville, WI to Kenneth and Caroline (Curtis) Blanchard. He married Charlotte Schoff on July 30, 1955 at the United Church of Christ in Nekoosa, WI. Doc owned and operated Blanchard Auto Mart/ Leasing in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Doc served in the U.S. Army from June 1952 until January 1958. He was a member of the Muzzleloaders Club. Doc loved anything to do with cars and also enjoyed hunting, swimming, water skiing and scuba diving. Doc enjoyed traveling the U.S., especially Maui.
Doc is survived by his wife, Charlotte; daughter, Deborah (Butch) Fencil of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; son, Dale Blanchard of Fort Myers, FL; two grandchildren, Alyssa Fencil and Darci (Nick) Laudenbach; four great grandchildren, Aiden and Annika Krombholz and Cyrus and Ceci Laudenbach; one brother, Jerry Blanchard of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; three sisters, Barb Quinnell of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Agnes Schroeder of Tombstone, AZ and Esther Hicks of Grand Marsh, WI; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Doc was preceded in death by his parents, brother, John Blanchard and sister, Margaret Kobishop.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be designated to the Lewy Body Dementia Foundation or to the Wood County Humane Society.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019