Howard J. Schuldt



DeForest - Howard J. Schuldt, age 92, of DeForest, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Parkside Assisted Living in DeForest, Wisconsin.



Funeral services for Howard will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Kellner, Wisconsin. Rev. Kevin Ader will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday morning at the church from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the funeral service at St. John's Parish Cemetery in Kellner.



Howard was born on January 15, 1927 in Freeman, South Dakota to the late John and Martha (Gerlach) Schuldt. Howard received a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from the University of South Dakota and worked as an auditor for the Bank of America for many years. He would later work for Cole Chemical as a truck driver before retiring in 1998. He married Darlene R. Schuldt on April 7, 1973 at Eastside Lutheran Church in Madison, Wisconsin. She preceded him in death on November 25, 2014. Howard served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1945 - 1947.



Howard enjoyed going fishing with Darlene at Lake Sherwood and Pickerel Lake, duck hunting, trapping, and making birdhouses to sell at their garage sales and flea markets they would attend. He liked to be outside watching nature, attending his family's events, and cutting wood. He was a devoted father figure to Darlene's three children whom he viewed as his own and would take an interest in any activity they wanted to be a part of. Howard could be seen driving around town in his truck, wearing his cowboy hat with Darlene by his side and their beloved dog Jodi in between them. He liked to attend church regularly with breakfast afterwards.



Howard is survived by his children Randy (Beth) Krey of DeForest, Kenneth (Lori) Krey of Poynette and Judy (Doug) Marking of Wisconsin Rapids; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Dan (Mary) Shepard; sisters-in-law Betty (George) Lassa Blauvelt, Phyllis Landry and JoLyn Shepard. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other extended family members and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Darlene, sister Esther (Jim) Schnaidt, brothers and sister-in-law Larry Shepard, Ricky (Bonnie) Shepard, David Shepard and Edward Landry, grandsons Travis Krey and Brandon Gray.



Memorials for Howard may be designated to St. John's Lutheran Church in Kellner, Wisconsin.



Howard's family would like to thank the staff and resident assistants at Parkside Assisted Living for the kind and compassionate care given to him during his time there.



Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 24, 2019