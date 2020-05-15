|
Howard R. Palek
Wisconsin Rapids - Howard R. Palek, age 85, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his residence.
Howard was born August 15, 1934 in Bancroft, WI to Anton and Julia (Malik) Palek. He married Beverly Bushweiler on October 15, 1955 in Wild Rose, WI. She preceded him in death on December 11, 2010.
Howard worked in the transportation department of Consolidated Papers Inc until his retirement. Following retirement from Consolidated, he worked for River Cities Cab for several years.
Howard was an avid fan of the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, Bucks and Marquette. He enjoyed tending to his lawn and flower gardens, as well as trips to the casino. He loved family gatherings, especially around the holidays.
Howard is survived by three daughters: Vicki Lamb and Laurie Bailey, both of Wisconsin Rapids, and Sheri McGregor of Plover; grandchildren: Stacie Lamb of Chicago, Tyler Lamb of Milwaukee, Aislinn Bailey of Madison, Tanner Bailey of Chicago, Justine Bailey of Milwaukee, Evan (Molly) McGregor of Green Bay, and Eric McGregor of Plover; one great-grandson, Lucas McGregor; and sisters-in-law, Darlene Palek and Sally Palek. In addition to his wife, Beverly, he is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Richard and Leonard Palek.
Private graveside services will be held at Plainfield Cemetery. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the family.
Howard's family would like to thank the staff of Ascension Hospice for the excellent care.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 15 to May 18, 2020