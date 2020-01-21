Services
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Rockford, IL - Howard S. Sand, 95, of Rockford, IL, formerly of Nekoosa, WI, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Howard was born in Mauston, WI on May 27, 1924, son of Stanley and Pearl (Teitz) Sand. He graduated from Mauston High School, Class of 1942. Howard married Charlotte (Andrews) Sand on June 5, 1950 in Wauwatosa, WI. During his career, Howard designed and built turbines while he was employed with Allis-Chalmers Agricultural Equipment and Machinery Co. He also worked for Joseph Schlitz Brewing Co. and later in real estate sales in and around Wisconsin Rapids. Howard enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, camping and traveling. His favorite place to visit was Alaska, where he spent months at a time. Howard was an avid fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Those left to honor his memory include his children, Keith (Eva) Sand of Sussex, WI, Nancy (Steve) Brandt of Hoffman Estates, IL, Dale (Sherry Miller) Sand of Hubertus, WI and Kay (Donald) Brindle of Rockford, IL; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and sister, Jeanne (Lloyd) Wingert of Mondovi, WI. He is predeceased by his parents, wife, Charlotte; grandson, Jacob Sand; brother, Wayne Sand and sister, Gail Fields.

The family would like to give special thanks to Heartland Hospice and Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center for all their care and support.

Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
