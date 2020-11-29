Howard W. WachholzTown of Rome - Howard W. Wachholz, age, 90 of the Town of Rome, WI, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids.Private services will be held.Howard was born March 22, 1930 in Milwaukee, WI to William and Adeline (Boettcher) Wachholz. He married Geraldine Gigl in Milwaukee, WI, they lived in Waukesha, WI for many years before moving to the Town of Rome. Geraldine died on April 13, 2012. Howard was a salesman who sold for various companies over the years. He enjoyed listening to music, golfing in his younger years, reading and traveling. Howard belonged to the Wauwatosa Lions Club.Howard is survived by his daughters: Gayle (Carl) Kasperski of Nekoosa, WI, Glenda (John) Fisk of Waukesha, WI, grandson Ryan (Gabrielle) Fisk and their son Benton Michael Fisk of Waukesha, WI.He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Geraldine and sister Joyce Wachholz.