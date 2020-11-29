1/1
Howard W. Wachholz
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard W. Wachholz

Town of Rome - Howard W. Wachholz, age, 90 of the Town of Rome, WI, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids.

Private services will be held.

Howard was born March 22, 1930 in Milwaukee, WI to William and Adeline (Boettcher) Wachholz. He married Geraldine Gigl in Milwaukee, WI, they lived in Waukesha, WI for many years before moving to the Town of Rome. Geraldine died on April 13, 2012. Howard was a salesman who sold for various companies over the years. He enjoyed listening to music, golfing in his younger years, reading and traveling. Howard belonged to the Wauwatosa Lions Club.

Howard is survived by his daughters: Gayle (Carl) Kasperski of Nekoosa, WI, Glenda (John) Fisk of Waukesha, WI, grandson Ryan (Gabrielle) Fisk and their son Benton Michael Fisk of Waukesha, WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Geraldine and sister Joyce Wachholz.





Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ritchay Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved