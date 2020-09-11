Ida Ann MillerWisconsin Rapids - The soul of Ida Ann Miller, age 70, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI flew home to the arms of her waiting Savior on September 10, 2020. Heaven has gained another organist for the King's Coronation Day.A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home inWisconsin Rapids. Pastor David Mickelson and Pastor Cheryl Davis will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at Ritchay Funeral Home from 12:00 noon until time of services. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed during the visitation and service.Ida Ann was born on June 12, 1950 in Appleton WI, to Herman and Neva (Lettman) Gebheim. She graduated from Fox Valley Lutheran High School and attended Fox Valley Technical Institute and Pensacola Junior College in Pensacola, FL. The world of printing and publishing was her professional career before marriage, including working as a civilian for the U.S. Navy at Great Lakes, IL and the Naval Advancement Exam Center in Pensacola, FL.Ida Ann married Ron Miller in Appleton on January 29, 1977. The marriage was blessed with two children, Annalee and Joel. Playing classical and gospel music on the organ and piano was her main interest, serving as church organist for 20 years starting at age 13. She was on softball teams and in bowling leagues. Baseball was her preferred sport and her blood was positively "Cubby blue"! Solving crossword puzzles was a lifelong passion as she considered computer greeting cards her ministry.Ida Ann is survived by her husband Ron Miller of 43 years; daughter Annalee Miller and son Joel (Alicia Brantmeier) Miller, grandchildren Michael Schneider, Benjamin McKiski, Kayla Jensen and several cousins.She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, brother Dennis, nephew Randy and various aunts, uncles and cousins.In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated.