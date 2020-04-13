|
|
Ilse Dietsche
Ilse Dietsche was born in Germany August 6, 1928. She moved to Wisconsin Rapids with her husband, Dr. Wolfgang Dietsche and their two children, Thomas and Christine, in 1967. They became a part of the community and built many lifelong friendships there. After her husband passed away in 1988, Ilse spent the next 30 years traveling the world, "from the top to the bottom, and everywhere in between." She loved to get into her car and take roadtrips throughout the United States; always making new friends along the way. She shared her many adventures through her travel writings and her beautiful photographs. Ilse was able to celebrate her 90th birthday with family and friends in Germany in 2018. After a cancer diagnosis and treatment, she moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota in 2019 to be closer to her daughter. On April 9, 2020, she died peacefully in her sleep.
Ilse was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wolfgang, in 1988; and her son, Thomas, in 2008. Ilse will be profoundly missed by daughter Christine Dietsche (husband, Eric Nelson), Minneapolis, Minnesota; grandson, Logan Dietsche (wife, Stephanie) and their children: Gianna, Charlotte and Ronin of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; granddaughter Elissa Birkholz (her husband, Donavon) and their children: Brynn and Zoe of Waconia, Minnesota; and family in Germany: brother Bernd Kellner (wife, Rosmarie), Ulrich, Christoph, Ute, Annette and Melanie; Renate Dietsche and Tönjes, Till Dietsche and Lynne, Nils and Annika Heinemann, their children Morten, Bo and Tove; other beloved relatives and many dear friends around the world.
A Celebration of Ilse's Life will take place sometime in the future. Sympathy cards may be sent to: The Family of Ilse Dietsche, 1867 East 38th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55407. In lieu of flowers, please consider a commemorative donation to: www.WildPaws.org/donate
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020