Inosente "Ray" Reyes
Port Edwards - Inosente "Ray" Reyes, age 91, of Port Edwards, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards.
Funeral services for Ray will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Alexander Catholic Church in Port Edwards. Rev. John Swing will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday morning at the church from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the service at the Village of Port Edwards Cemetery.
Ray was born on December 28, 1928 in Durango, Mexico. He worked as a fork lift operator in the Domtar- Nekoosa paper mill for 18 years, retiring in 1991. Ray married Wladyslawa "Lotty" Dzwiga in Chicago, IL.
Ray was a proud member of the Pittsville Lions Club where he enjoyed participating in fundraisers, attending meetings and could always be found smiling and joking with those around him. Ray's interests included, watching baseball, cutting wood, playing horse shoes, building birdhouses, spending time with family and telling jokes. As a lifelong runner, Ray participated in races across Wisconsin and received numerous awards. He participated in the Pittsville Sole Race for over 25 years.
Ray is survived by his wife Lotty, children Jerry (Sharon) Reyes, Cathy (Doug) Schutz and Adela (Dale) Dimond, step-son Ted (Adriana) Pala, grandchildren Steve (Krystal) Reyes, Tiffany Reyes, Brett Reyes, Angie Schutz, Maggie Schutz, Mike Dimond, Ed Pala Jr, Tom Pala and Ken (Rhea) Pala and Candy (Neal) Batson.
Ray was preceded in death by his step-son Ed Pala.
The Reyes Family would like to thank the wonderful neighbors who have helped over the years, Rob Jinsky, Jacob DeBoer Family and Karen Clark. They would also like to thank Ann Ciriaks from Ascension Home Care Nursing for her care for Ray and his family and the staff of the Medical Surgical unit at Riverview Hospital for caring for Ray like a member of their own family.
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, Wisconsin is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020