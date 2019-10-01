|
Iola M. Olds
Wisconsin Rapids - Iola M. Olds, age 85 of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Waterford Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Matthew Bergstresser will officiate, burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at St. Luke's Lutheran Church on Thursday from 9:00 - 11:00 AM.
Iola was born September 13, 1934 in Fairchild, WI to Harold and Ruby (Ferguson) Plowman. She married Virgil N. Olds on October 1, 1955 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids, he died August 12, 2006. Iola was employed at Consolidated Papers (NewPage) prior to being married. Mom enjoyed many years of bowling, snowmobiling, camping, knitting/crocheting, doing crossword puzzles and playing cards. Mostly she enjoyed being with family and friends, sitting by the campfires, singing songs, and having many laughs with those around her. Our mother was a wonderful homemaker, always there for her family, making sure hot meals were prepared, the garden was planted, lunches were packed the night before school, and she had the talent to sew clothes for us kids. Later in life she would babysit her grandkids showing them the love she had for them was enormous. She was always watching over us and now we know, beside our father again, they both will continue to watch over us together. Iola was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church.
Iola is survived by her daughters; Teri Doherty of Nekoosa, Philip Doherty Jr. of Necedah, Karen (Todd) Milkey of Kaukauna, WI. Grandchildren, Aisha (Sean) Young, WI Rapids, Corde Doherty (Anna Austin), Nekoosa, Nathan (Elizabeth) Milkey, Little Chute, WI, Logan Milkey (Calista Behling), Neenah, WI; great grandchildren; Bailee Young, Xavier Segovia, Beau Young, Luke Young; brother Robert (Shirley) Plowman, sister, Linda Holden, sister-in-laws Shirley Wagner, Joyce Plowman, Rita Plowman, Marci Plowman, Bobbette Plowman, and many nieces and nephews.
Iola was preceded in death by her husband Virgil N. Olds, parents Harold and Ruby Plowman, son, Michael A. Olds, brothers; John Plowman, Wilbur Plowman, Darrell Plowman, Larry Plowman, and Harold (Joe) Plowman Jr.
Iola preceded her grandson Joshua Doherty in death by 4 days.
A world of gratitude to the caretakers of the Memory Care Unit of The Waterford of Wisconsin Rapids and to Heartland Hospice Services of Stevens Point. All of your patience, kind hearts, and the generosity of time you've spent with Iola over the years will forever be appreciated.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019