Ione G. Williamson



Nekoosa - Ione G. Williamson, age 84, formerly of Nekoosa, passed Tuesday April 30, 2019 at her home in the town of Seneca.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday May 6, 2019 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa; burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery. Rev. Kristi Kleinbeck will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday at the funeral home from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.



Ione was born September 5, 1934 in Antioch, IL to Victor and Elizabeth (Kimbrall) Lovelace. She married Frank Williamson on January 18, 1954 in Mauston. He passed August 4, 1990. Ione retired from Ore-Ida in 1995.



Ione was a member of Women On Snow snowmobiling club. Her interests included fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, anything outdoors and seeing Maggie Mae perform. Most of all she enjoyed time spent with family and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.



She is survived by her six children Donna Williamson of Wisconsin Rapids, Richard Williamson of Nekoosa, Joanne (Ron) Holden of Wisconsin Rapids, Larry Williamson of Nekoosa, Esther (Justin) Becker of Biron and Evelyn (Daniel) Janz of Nekoosa; twelve grandchildren Katy Jordan, Richard A. Williamson, Raven Williamson, Joshua (Rhiannon) Holden, Jordan Holden, Danielle (Doug)Wickersham, Susan Becker, Linda Becker, Travis Janz, Darleane Janz, Kimberly Becker and Frank Becker; nine great grandchildren Rachel Williamson, Michael Jordan, Rylan Halverson, Benjamin King, Kaden Halverson, Matthew Switzer, Nathan Switzer, Lincoln Wickersham and one on the way. Ione is further survived by her brother Layden (Geri) Lovelace of Arizona and special friends Doug and Jodi Boardman, Josie Callaway, Elaine Theis and Sandy Foss.



Ione was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her parents Joanne "Jenny" and Joe Lovelace; birth mother Elizabeth Kimbrall; birth father Victor Lovelace and by her brother Victor Lovelace. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary