Irene A. Johnson
Wisconsin Rapids - Irene A. Johnson, age 91, a lifelong resident of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Wisconsin Rapids Health Services.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of services on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Herman-Taylor Funeral home is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net
.
Irene was born in Wisconsin Rapids, on June 4, 1929, the daughter of Carl B. and Anges (Miller) Bautz. She attended Immanuel Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1946.
Following graduation, Irene worked at the Montgomery Ward store in Wisconsin Rapids and Wood County Telephone Company.
She married Gerald E. (Gene) Johnson on July 28, 1951, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. He passed away on November 24, 2012.
Following her marriage, Irene became a full-time homemaker, serving as a Girl Scout leader, the Sunday School treasurer, and bowling league secretary. She also volunteered as a church food service worker and was a longtime member of the Immanuel Lutheran Ladies Aid and quilting group.
Irene is survived by two children: Susan Johnson and Greg (Pamela) Johnson; three grandchildren: Heather (Ryan) Wachsmuth, William Cleveland, and Jon Cleveland; two great-granddaughters, Skyler and Peyton Wachsmuth.
Irene is preceded in death by her husband; parents; and her brother, Robert Bautz.
The family would like to thank the staff at Wisconsin Rapids Health Care Services and Heartland Hospice for their compassion and loving care they provided for Irene.