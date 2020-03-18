|
Irene (Jo) Benesh
Port Edwards - Irene (Jo) Brinda Benesh, age 94, of Port Edwards, WI passed away on March 17, 2020.
A private service will be held at a later date. Feldner / Ritchay Funeral Home of Nekoosa is assisting the family.
Irene was born on March 11, 1926 in Minneapolis, MN. She graduated from Edison High School in Minneapolis in 1944 and went on to work in the Law Admissions Department at the University of Minnesota. When her high school sweetheart George Benesh returned from the Navy in World War II, they married on August 3, 1946. They were married just 23 days shy of their 70th wedding anniversary.
Knitting, crocheting, rosemaling, and bridge club were a few of Irene's favorite hobbies. However, what was most important to her in life was her devotion and unconditional love for her husband George, family and friends. Irene loved those all around her fiercely and her family knew how special they were to her. She wanted to be at every special event and milestone and if she couldn't, she wanted to hear all about it. Irene's family was her pride and joy. Her last exciting trip was to Arizona in February to see her granddaughter's new home and beloved dogs, Winston and Teddy.
Irene is survived by her devoted daughters Linda (Douglas) Gremban and Amy (David) Rasmussen, loving grandchildren Jeffrey (Meghan) Gremban, Matthew (Xin) Rasmussen, Michael (Kristin) Gremban, Megan (Nathan) Erickson, and Nicholas Gremban and nine great-grandchildren Elijah, Isaac, Spencer, Abbie, Hunter, Nora, William, Martin, and Emily.
She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mary Brinda, husband George and sisters Mary, Ann and Helen.
As a vibrant and spirited woman, Irene was still independent enough to live alone in her own home after the passing of her husband. People loved Irene's style, from her hair to her nails to her clothes. But her greatest gift of all, was that she taught her daughters what it meant to be a mother, to nurture and to love and care.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020