Irene HawkinsonWisconsin Rapids - Irene Hawkinson, age 96, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Aspirus Medford Hospital.Irene was born on July 15, 1924 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Richard and Lottie Grzybowski. She married Roger Hawkinson on June 23, 1951 in Green Bay. For many years, Roger and Irene owned and operated Hawkinson LP Gas/Hawkinson Industries in Wisconsin Rapids. Along with being involved in the business, Irene was a devoted mother to their three children, and a long-time member of S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.After Roger's passing in 1990, Irene lived comfortably in her new home in Wisconsin Rapids. Here, Irene enjoyed visits from family, neighbors and especially her lovely deck and yard! Most recently, she resided at Our House Assisted Living, where she made new friends. She was a kind and gentle soul.Irene is survived by three children, Mark (Susan) Hawkinson of Livingston, MT, Susan (Willis) Hawkinson-Silvernagel of Amery, WI and Nancy (Ron) Hawkinson-Reese of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, and four grandchildren Brandon Beil (Erin), Bethany (Max) Broman, Megan (Charlie) Eubank, Kristin Hawkinson (John Tompkins); six great grandchildren; one brother Eugene (Esther) Grzybowski of Green Bay, WI and one sister Alice (James) Coniff of Oshkosh, WI. Irene is also survived by sisters-in-law Patricia Hawkinson, Carol Hawkinson and Donna Hawkinson of Stoughton, WI as well as many nieces and nephews. Irene's life long friend, Winnie Bukowski (Eugene, deceased) of Green Bay, WI also survives her.Irene was preceded in death by her husband Roger; two brothers Edwin (Lois) Grzybowski and Mitch (Ruby) Grzybowski; and brothers and sisters-in-law Lloyd (Ann) Hawkinson, Marion (Lyle) Shriver, Jeanette (Milo) Hoveland, Lyman Hawkinson, Harlow Hawkinson, Lorraine (Art) Frame, Donald Hawkinson, Marvin (Beverly) Hawkinson and Phillip Hawkinson.A celebration of Irene's life will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at Roselawn Cemetery, Madison, Wisconsin at a later date.Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.