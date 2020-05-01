Services
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Calvary Cemetery
Irene L. Fritsche


1937 - 2020
Irene L. Fritsche Obituary
Irene L. Fritsche

Wisconsin Rapids - Irene L. Fritsche, age 83, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Edenbrook in Wisconsin Rapids, WI after a courageous battle with Huntington Disease.

Private family services will be held. Deacon Jerry Ruesch will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.

Irene was born February 28, 1937 in Port Edwards, WI to Louis and Frances (Pisecki) Beckis. She married Joseph B. Fritsche on November 8, 1958 in Port Edwards, WI. He preceded her in death on November 7, 2011. Irene was a cook at the Paper Inn in Port Edwards, WI for 20 years retiring in August 1986. After retiring Irene took the role of "Gran Nanny" for her granddaughters, Bridget and Tiffany.

Whether playing cards, spending time at Casey's Cottage, visiting Dean and Sue's or family suppers, Irene loved to plan and cook meals so everyone was well-fed. Irene enjoyed going to the casino, playing bingo, going on bus trips and just enjoying life with a smoke and a brandy and a coke- Her greatest joy was her family.

Irene is survived by her daughter, Mary (John) Koeshall of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; daughter-in-law, Sue Fritsche of Lake Tomahawk, WI; five grandchildren, Bridget (Nick) Chariton, Tiffany Koeshall, Haley Fritsche, Amanda (Brandon) Roberson and Fred (Sarah) Palermo; six great grandchildren, Amelia, Zoe and Myles Chariton and Gracelynn, Brandon Jr. and Brooklynn Roberson.; step-brother, Bob (Barb) Beckis of Arizona and step-sister, Jeanette Hoffman of Port Edwards, WI.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Joseph, son, Dean Fritsche and sisters, Mary Gustin and Norma Saunders.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be designated to Huntington Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018 (HDSA.org).

Thank you to the entire staff at Edenbrook for their compassionate care given to Irene during the past 16 years.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 1 to May 4, 2020
