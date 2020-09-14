Irene M. JensenWisconsin Rapids - Irene M. Jensen, age 85, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Arbor View Court.Services will be 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Jonathan Petzold will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.ÂIrene was born May 13, 1935 in Hancock, WI to Frederick and Ernestine (Riebe) Heller.ÂShe graduated from Immanuel Lutheran School and then Lincoln High School in 1953. She worked at Port Edwards Paper Mill until she married Norman Jensen in 1956. She then became a full-time homemaker.In her younger years, she enjoyed going camping, boating and tending to her vegetable gardens and Holly Hocks. She also liked decorating cakes, and picking blueberries and strawberries with her husband. Irene cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren. She volunteered as class room mother, Cub Scout leader and attended all the kids sporting events. Her latest passion was feeding horses.Â She would have apples and carrots ready for their arrival.ÂIrene is survived by her loving husband Norman, three children: Dennis Jensen, Ronald (Ellie) Jensen and Debra Jensen; Siblings: Harvey (Joanne) Heller and Evelyn (Don) Roehl;Â Grandchildren: Eric (Janell) Jensen, Melissa (Mike) Keegan, Chad (Kellie) Jensen, Ashly Jensen, Krysta (Sean) Henke, and Hayley Jensen; Great-Grandchildren: Lydia, Adeline, Brandon, Dakota, Caleb, Kylie, and Camden.Irene is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Marvin and Raymond.The family would like to thank the staff at Arborview Court, and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care they provided for Irene.