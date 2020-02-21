|
Irene Mancl
Nekoosa -
Irene M. Mancl, age 93, of Nekoosa, currently residing at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards, passed away peacefully on Thursday February 20, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
The family of Irene will greet relatives and friends at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa on Tuesday February 25, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. The funeral mass will follow at 11:00 AM Tuesday. Father Nathan will officiate. Entombment will be at Forest Hill Mausoleum. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Irene was born August 24, 1926 in Hatley to Michael and Frances (Elbrandt) Derezinski. She married Jim "LeRoy" Mancl at St. Killian Catholic Church in Blenker on April 10, 1945. They were married 57 years when Jim passed away in 2002.
Irene's passions were her family, her home and God. She enjoyed camping, traveling, camping, square dancing and snowmobiling. She loved entertaining family and friends with wonderful meals and her humor.
She is survived by four children and eight grandchildren Donna (Jim) Willfahrt of Sheboygan Falls and children Lesia Oehldrich and Scott Willfahrt; Darlene (Jerry) Johnson of Nekoosa and children Doug Czaikowski, Tammy (Mark) Runnels and Brian (Kris) Czaikowski; Diane (Jerry) Zellner of Wisconsin Rapids and Bob (Jacque) Mancl of Vesper and children David Mancl and Tasha (Joe) Woddard; 20 great grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Further survived by one sister Florence (John) Hora of Eagle River and one brother Irvin (Bernie) Derezinski of Stevens Point. She was loved by many nieces and nephews and precious to Beverly Derezinski.
She was preceded in death by husband Jim; parents; son Ronald; great grandson Landon Woodard and brother Michael Derezinski.
The family wishes to express deepest gratitude to Edgewater Haven Nursing Home staff for the love, kindness and compassionate care Irene was given. Also to the wonderful nurses in CCU at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020