Irene St. Martin
Gladstone, MI - Irene M. St. Martin, age 94, passed away peacefully Friday evening, February 21, 2020, at her home in Gladstone with her family by her side.
Irene was born March 29, 1925, in Escanaba, the daughter of Alfred and Regina (Royer) LeGault. She was raised in Gladstone and was a 1944 graduate of Gladstone High School.
Shortly after high school, Irene moved to Milwaukee where she worked for the Department of Defense during WWII.
On August 23, 1947, Irene was united in marriage to Laurence St. Martin, at Immaculate Conception Church in Milwaukee, and together the couple resided in Milwaukee and began their family before moving to Gladstone in 1951.
Irene was a lifelong member of All Saints Catholic Church in Gladstone. She served on the All Saints Funeral Committee and was an All Saints Greeter and Usher during weekend Mass. Irene volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul for over 25 years. She loved to bake, take walks and spend time with her family.
Survivors include:
Sons: James (Patsy) and Robert (Patti) St. Martin
Daughter: Gale St. Martin
Sister: Janet (Harold "Dewey") Switzer
Grandchildren: Todd (Dietrie) St. Martin, Chris (Katie) St. Martin and Jamie (Joe) Hansen
Great Grandchildren: Amari, Dominic, Addlynn, Nicholas and one beautiful great grandchild on the way.
In addition to her parents, Alfred and Regina and her loving husband, Larry, Irene was preceded in death by:
Brothers: Alfred, Henry, Phillip, Raymond, Arthur, James and David
Irene's family will receive friends on Saturday February 29, 2020, from 10:30AM to 12:30PM, at the Skradski Funeral Home in Gladstone. St. Vincent de Paul Vincentian Prayers will conclude visiting hours. Mass of Christian Burial will follow, at 1:00PM on Saturday, at All Saints Church in Gladstone, with Rev. Fr. Jamie Ziminski officiating. Luncheon will follow in the All Saints Church Fellowship Hall. Irene will be laid to rest in the Fernwood Cemetery in the spring time. The Skradski Family Funeral Homes of Delta County are assisting with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be offered online at www.skradskifuneralhomes.com
