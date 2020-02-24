Services
Skradski Funeral Home
706 Wisconsin Ave
Gladstone, MI 49837
(906) 428-3220
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Skradski Funeral Home
706 Wisconsin Ave
Gladstone, MI 49837
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
All Saints Church
Gladstone, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene St. Martin


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene St. Martin Obituary
Irene St. Martin

Gladstone, MI - Irene M. St. Martin, age 94, passed away peacefully Friday evening, February 21, 2020, at her home in Gladstone with her family by her side.

Irene was born March 29, 1925, in Escanaba, the daughter of Alfred and Regina (Royer) LeGault. She was raised in Gladstone and was a 1944 graduate of Gladstone High School.

Shortly after high school, Irene moved to Milwaukee where she worked for the Department of Defense during WWII.

On August 23, 1947, Irene was united in marriage to Laurence St. Martin, at Immaculate Conception Church in Milwaukee, and together the couple resided in Milwaukee and began their family before moving to Gladstone in 1951.

Irene was a lifelong member of All Saints Catholic Church in Gladstone. She served on the All Saints Funeral Committee and was an All Saints Greeter and Usher during weekend Mass. Irene volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul for over 25 years. She loved to bake, take walks and spend time with her family.

Survivors include:

Sons: James (Patsy) and Robert (Patti) St. Martin

Daughter: Gale St. Martin

Sister: Janet (Harold "Dewey") Switzer

Grandchildren: Todd (Dietrie) St. Martin, Chris (Katie) St. Martin and Jamie (Joe) Hansen

Great Grandchildren: Amari, Dominic, Addlynn, Nicholas and one beautiful great grandchild on the way.

In addition to her parents, Alfred and Regina and her loving husband, Larry, Irene was preceded in death by:

Brothers: Alfred, Henry, Phillip, Raymond, Arthur, James and David

Irene's family will receive friends on Saturday February 29, 2020, from 10:30AM to 12:30PM, at the Skradski Funeral Home in Gladstone. St. Vincent de Paul Vincentian Prayers will conclude visiting hours. Mass of Christian Burial will follow, at 1:00PM on Saturday, at All Saints Church in Gladstone, with Rev. Fr. Jamie Ziminski officiating. Luncheon will follow in the All Saints Church Fellowship Hall. Irene will be laid to rest in the Fernwood Cemetery in the spring time. The Skradski Family Funeral Homes of Delta County are assisting with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be offered online at www.skradskifuneralhomes.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -