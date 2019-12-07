|
|
Iris I. Ferk-Kaptain
Wisconsin Rapids - Iris I. Ferk, age 69, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at the Drake House in Marshfield.
Iris was born December 20, 1949 in Fond du Lac, WI to Paul and Julia (Hladky) Kaptain.
Iris was a kind hearted lady who was well liked by those she spoke with and knew personally. She liked the simple things in life such as a walk in God's creation, a bible study with the ladies group or a simple meal with conversation over coffee.
Iris is survived by her children: Joshua Ferk and Sarah (Jeremiah) Fawley; her grandchildren: Maryah Ferk, Aidon Ferk, and Madeline Fawley; and her brother, Sam Kaptain. Iris is preceded in death by her parents.
The memorial service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Evangelical Free Church, 611 Cook Ave in Wisconsin Rapids. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 P.M. with a memorial talk at 4 P.M. The family would like to thank the many people involved in supporting our family throughout the years and in this time of passing. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Ferk Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 7 to Dec. 12, 2019