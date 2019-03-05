Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Wisconsin Rapids - Isla Mae (Clussman) Hilgers, age 90, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Arborview Court.

Isla was born on July 28, 1928 in Biron, Wisconsin, to Walter and Maude (Miller) Clussman. Isla attended grade school in the village of Biron and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1946.

Isla married Floyd Joseph Hilgers on November 13, 1948. They were blessed with five children and 45 years of marriage.

Isla worked for H&R Block for several years and enjoyed wintering in Arizona, the Brewers, Packers, and traveling. Most of all she loved her family and spending time with them. They are her legacy.

Isla is survived by her loving friend Harry Russell, her children: Ken (Lynette) Hilgers, Sheila (Charles) Wilkinson, Gary (Nancy) Hilgers, Pamela (Bruce) Berg, Patrick (Mary) Hilgers; 15 grandchildren: Luke, Kendra, Logan, Rebecca, Jennifer, Teresa, Mandy, Angela, John, Eric, Brian, Daniel, Shawn, Kim, Jody; and 16 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Floyd, parents, brothers William and LaVerne, sister Ione, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law.

Visitation will be at Ritchay Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6 and from 12:30 p.m. until the service at 1:30 at Ritchay Funeral Home on Thursday, March 7.

Special thanks to Ritchay Funeral Home, Arborview Court, Heartland Hospice, Aspirus UW Cancer Center, and her friend Lynette Emery
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019
