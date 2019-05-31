Jack C. Harrison



Wisconsin Rapids - Jack C. Harrison, 86, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids in care of the caring nursing home staff, the staff of Heartland Hospice, and his loving family.



Services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Father Joseph Hirsch will officiate. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Monday at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Jack was born in Necedah, WI to Wilbur "Duke" Harrison and Vivian (Ewell) Knickelbein. He graduated from Necedah High School in 1951. He married the love of his life, Charlotte McClellan on April 27, 1957 at All Saints Catholic Church in Babcock, WI. One of Jack's favorite jobs was driving the Wienermobile for Oscar Mayer. He retired in 1994 from Tork Trucking and Excavating after 27 years of service. After he retired, he enjoyed selling his many collections at the Flea Market in Adams. He loved to play cards, tell jokes, and sing. His vibrant personality made him a good fit as Master of Ceremonies for many events and he entertained at countless fundraisers like the Royal Review at Assumption High School. He was a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, cantered and sang in the choir at church, lead rosary before Mass, and was known to take an early morning shift at Marian Center Adoration Chapel for many years. He was very proud to be the father of four children, Jeffrey, who died from Leukemia at age 6, Colleen (John) Webster of Waunakee, Christie (Michael) Tilkens of Green Bay, and Sister Carla Mary of Lima, Peru. He was also very proud of his four grandchildren: Preston, Harrison, Cora, and Lincoln Webster of Waunakee.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Charlotte; his daughters; his grandchildren; his brothers and sisters-in-law: Dorothy (Don) Burghardt of Neenah, Don (Karen) McClellan of Wittenberg, Gerald (Linda) McClellan of Minocqua, and Carol McClellan of Manitowish Waters. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.



Jack is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Marlene Harrison; his son; his father and mother-in-law, William "Joe" and Erna McClellan; his sister-in-law, Patricia (Ed) Cowles; and his brother-in-law, Robert McClellan.