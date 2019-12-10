|
Jack D. Reber
Rudolph - Jack D. Reber, age 74, proudly of Rudolph, WI passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 surrounded by his adoring family. He was a loving husband and father of three children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. His life had been extended through the blessing of a liver transplant at UW-Madison in 2007.
A Life Celebration Service for Jack will be at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at HermanTaylor Funeral Home. A time of visitation for family and friends will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, December 14, 2019 beginning at 10:00 A.M. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Reber Family.
Jack was born September 13, 1945 in Rudolph, WI to Herman and Margaret (Grimm) Reber. He married Suzanne Flaig on November 30, 1963 at St. Philip's Catholic Church in Rudolph.
He spent most of his life running small businesses and farming on the farm where he was born. Jack and
Suzanne owned and operated Reber's Drive-In (A&W) in Stevens Point for 29 years, The Feed Mill in Rudolph, along with running their farm in Rudolph. They stopped milking cows in 2009. They never stopped growing crops because of the efforts of their loyal assistant of 33 years, Greg Stashek. The farm was the center of Jack's life and provided continual enjoyment and challenge for him. Jack was known for his sharp wit, advice for others, and a continued desire to succeed in business.
Jack was the kind of person who would always be there to help out friends and family. He was an optimistic person who was good for teasing and telling a funny joke. He had charisma. Jack is loved and will be deeply missed.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Suzanne; his children: Cammy (Dave) Peterson, Ken
(Donna) Reber, and David (Kate) Reber; his grandchildren: Amanda (John) Pitts, Dawn Peterson, Chris
Peterson, Nicholas Reber, Thomas Reber, Elle Reber, and Drew Reber; his sisters, Diane Klawikowski and Jeanette (Lloyd) Seavers; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and Lillian Flaig; he is further survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his siblings: Allen Reber, Harlan Reber, Darrel Reber, and Gerry Marzofka; and his brothers-in-law, Ralph Marzofka and Melvin Klawikowski.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be expressed in Jack's name to Donate Life Wisconsin P.O. Box 1095 Madison, WI 53701-1095 www.donatelifewisconsin.org or to .
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019