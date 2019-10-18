Services
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
Jack E. Davis

Wausau - Jack E. Davis, age 35, of Wausau, formerly of Nekoosa died Monday October 14, 2019 at his home in Wausau. Jack battled a rare neurological disorder, CIPD (chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy). He is finally free of his earthly burdens,

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday October 24, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Jack was born July 19, 1984 to Roberta Crump and John Korslin. He was an environmentalist who started Cleaning Up Wisconsin.

Jack enjoyed the great outdoors including hunting and fishing. His interests included working on cars and driving four wheelers, collecting antiques and silver and rescuing dogs. Jack was a great story teller and loved talking to everyone he met. He will be greatly missed by all who came to know him.

He is survived by his mother Roberta Davis; his grandmother Delores Davis; siblings Jason Korslin, Jolene (Dar) Eastman, Jerry (Brittany) Korslin, Charles Davis and Jamie (Adam) Rezin and by his life companion Amanda Gardner. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his fathers John Korslin and Charles Davis; his grandparents George Davis and Claude and Mabel Crump and many aunts and uncles.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
