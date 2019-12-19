|
Jack L. Fluno
Wisconsin Rapids - Jack Lee Fluno, age 82, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Wellington Place at Biron.
Services will be 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Rev. Lucas Proeber will officiate. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 9:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral home is honored to be assisting the Fluno family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Jack was born June 15, 1937 in Wisconsin Rapids to Rexford and Irma (Wells) Fluno. He married the love of his life, Patricia Fisher, daughter of Kenneth and Mildred (Miller) Fisher, on September 6, 1975 at St. Paul's in Wisconsin Rapids. Jack worked as a sales clerk and vacuum repairman at Behm's Vacuum Cleaner and Sales and Service in Wisconsin Rapids. He went on to be a sales clerk at Service Associates, a distributor of commercial cleaning supplies, also in Wisconsin Rapids.
Jack enjoyed watching Wisconsin Public Television, the History Channel, and old classic movies. He was a fan of the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. Jack had an excellent memory and relished discussing the history of Wisconsin Rapids. He also enjoyed southern gospel music, particularly Bill Gaither. As a young man he sang in the choir at church. Jack also participated in a gospel quartet. He took part in a ministry team that ministered to inmates. Jack was a member of the Wisconsin Rapids chapter of the Barbershoppers for several years. When he was physically able, Jack took pleasure in traveling with his family. He often shared the fact of how happy he was to have travelled on a 5-week trip out West, with Patricia and their daughter, Stacy. Jack especially loved visiting the Grand Canyon. Jack loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Jack is survived by his wife of 44 years, Patricia; his daughter, Stacy (Douglas) Overturf of Wisconsin Rapids; his grandchildren: Morgan, Ashlyn, and Brendan Overturf; his siblings, Joan Maier of Chelsea, MI and Jere (Anne) Fluno of Lake Forest.IL/Marco Island FL; he is further survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his siblings: Rex Fluno, Jr., Joyce Fritz, and his infant twin sister, Jacqueline Fluno; his brothers-in-law, Walter "Red" Maier and Kenneth "Bud" Fritz; he is further preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Helen Fluno.
A special thank you is expressed to his childhood friends, Gary Buchanan and David Kreutzer, for their faithful and frequent visits over these many years. Jack enjoyed and always looked forward to your visits.
The family would also like to thank the staffs of Wellington Place at Biron and Heartland Hospice for all their tender and compassionate care shown to Jack.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given, in Jack's name, to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society - Wisconsin Chapter at 1120 James Drive, Suite A, Hartland, WI 53029.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019