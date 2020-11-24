1/1
Jack R. Felch
1952 - 2020
Jack R. Felch

Wisconsin Rapids - Jack R. Felch, age 68, Town of Sigel, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at University Hospital in Madison.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids and from 1:00-2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 25 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vesper. A private family service will follow the visitation on Wednesday at Trinity. Rev. Ryan Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Parish Cemetery in Vesper.

Jack was born September 15, 1952 in Hancock, WI to Frank and Lily (Shaer) Felch. He married Sue Scheunemann on March 31, 1979 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vesper.

He served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked as an operating engineer for Local Union 139.

Jack was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting and vegetable gardening. He loved any occasion that brought family together, especially the holidays, and going to his brothers cabin up north. He was a huge NASCAR and Jeff Gordon fan and liked to go to the races at Daytona.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Sue; children: Shawn (Cindy) Felch, Jeremy (Alba) Felch, and Tina Steinkamp (Allan Neinast); grandchildren: Patrick (Kristianna) Felch, Eric Felch, Nathan Felch, Courtney, Haley, Rebecca, Matthew, and Miranda Steinkamp, Kyara Felch and Blake Felch; two brothers; and four sisters. He is preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather, John Allison.







Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
NOV
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
NOV
25
Service
02:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
