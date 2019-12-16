|
Jack Reisbeck
Wisconsin Rapids - Jack J. Reisbeck, age 92, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at North Ridge Assisted Living, Stevens Point, WI.
There will be no services. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Jack was born January 23, 1927 to Paul and Mae Reisbeck. He married Cynthia Peterson on August 25, 1948. Jack, along with his brother, H. Paul "Butch" Reisbeck owned and operated Church's Drug Store in Wisconsin Rapids, WI for over 40 years. Jack retired on June 30, 1993.
Jack served in the U.S. Army from 1944-1946 serving overseas in Germany. Jack always called the Wisconsin Rapids area home. He loved to travel and his family created lasting memories traveling to Silver Lake, Jackson, WY, Williamsburg, VA and Tustin, CA. Jack enjoyed staying busy and took pleasure in golfing. Jack was a longtime fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers.
Jack is survived by his wife, Cynthia; three children, John (Karen) Reisbeck of Tustin, CA, Kim Reisbeck of Sacramento, CA and Michael (Michelle) Reisbeck of Jackson, WY; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and brother, H. Paul "Butch" Reisbeck.
Jack will be remembered for his caring heart and for always looking out for others, as well as his time spent volunteering at the Humane Society.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Jack's name can be given to the Wood County Humane Society.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019