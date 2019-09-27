Services
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
Jack W. Merila Sr.


1941 - 2019
Jack W. Merila Sr. Obituary
Jack W. Merila Sr.

Almond - Jack W. Merila, Sr., age 78, of Almond, died Tuesday September 24, 2019 at his home in Almond.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday October 2, 2019 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. Rev. Stephen Steinmetz will officiate. Burial will follow at the Village of Port Edwards Cemetery. A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday at the funeral home from 12:00 PM until the time of service at 1:00 PM.

Jack was born May 24, 1941 in Washburn to Toivio and Geneva (Larson) Merila. He was employed as a diesel mechanic for over 30 years.

He is survived by three children Karen (Mike) Sorenson of Bear Creek, Michael (Sylvia) Merila of Almond and David (Jenny) Merila of Hatley, by his grandchildren and great grandchildren; one brother Raymond Merila of Duluth and by his sister Nancy (Lowell) Swanson of International Falls, MN.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; three sons Lonny Holman, Frank Merila and Jack Merila Jr; sisters Dorothy, Kathy, Alma and Dolly and two brothers Buddy and George.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019
