Jacquard "Jack" John Koch
Wisconsin Rapids - Jacquard "Jack" John Koch age 84, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away early February 4, 2019 at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, from pneumonia and heart disease.
Jack was born in Ixonia, Jefferson County, Wisconsin on his grandmother, Rosa Kloth's, farm on September 5, 1934. Shortly after birth he settled down with his parents, John and Viola (Kloth) Koch on the residence his father, John, and brother, Albert Koch, built. Jack and his sisters, Florence, Grace and Edna all graduated from the one-room grade school in the Town of Grant, Portage County. Four (4) years later in 1953 Jack graduated from Tri-County High School, Plainfield. After school he worked at Jen's Nursery, Wisconsin Rapids, for 14 years. During that time, he fulfilled his obligation with the Wisconsin National Guard of six (6) years in Wisconsin Rapids. He then owned and operated his own small tree nursery and small Christmas tree plantation the rest of his life in the Town of Grant. His favorite Christmas tree was the balsam fir. Jack enjoyed dancing to old time music, polka, waltz and two-step in his younger years. Also watching the Packers, Badgers, Brewers and the Bucks.
Jack is survived by his loving sister, Edna Sohn, of Idaho Falls, Idaho a great friend for many years, Vernon Christianson, nephew, Herb, Jr., wife, Tina, and daughter, Olivia, of Layton, Utah. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sisters, Florence Rodrigues, Grace Stamas, niece, Kim Sohn, nephew, Frank Rodrigues, Jr.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield. Burial will be in the Plainfield Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and from 9:30 a.m. Friday until the time of services. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.stahlfuneralhome.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 7, 2019