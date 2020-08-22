Jacqueline A. RyunWisconsin Rapids - Jacqueline Ann (Finup) Ryun, age 85, died at home on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born to George and B. Coral 'Pat' Finup on August 16, 1935 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. She graduated from Lincoln High School and married Duane Ryun, the love of her life, in 1954.Jackie had a beautiful voice and was an accomplished pianist. Music was a big part of her life, beginning with school musicals in high school, and she continued singing through many decades of being involved with the church choir. She and Duane were often found on the dance floor anywhere music was played. If "Proud Mary" was on the jukebox, she'd drag everyone with her out to dance.Together, Jackie and Duane loved to travel, having explored all 50 states. They spent many summers camping. That meant laughing and having fun in the outdoors. They took the kids on their first tent camping trips when the babies were still in diapers. In later years, camping took the shape of motels and good restaurants, but they continued to enjoy discovering new and interesting places together.She was happiest when she was with friends and family. She was active with both the Boy and Girl Scouts, and was a den mother long after her own kids had outgrown Cub Scouts. Many young people who were not her blood children called her Ma Ryun. She and Duane belonged to several clubs throughout their lives such as the Creepers Car Club, several bridge clubs, and the Good Sam Club.Jackie is survived by four children: David (Chris) Ryun, Debra (Steve Rassler) Ryun, Daniel (Sherri) Ryun, and Diane Ryun; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and infant sister.Visitation will be at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids from 9:00-11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 25, with the service to follow. Jackie's family request memorial donations be sent to Aspirus Hospice in lieu of flowers.The family would like to thank Aspirus Hospice and Atrium Senior Living of Wisconsin Rapids at River Run for the excellent care Jackie received. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.