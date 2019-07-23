|
|
Jacqueline M. Ashbeck
Auburndale - Jacqueline M. Ashbeck, 86, Auburndale, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care, Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Kilian's Catholic Church, Blenker, with Rev. Murali Anand Rayappan and Rev. Ethan Hokamp officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery and her 8 grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. The visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday at Martens / Rembs Funeral Home, Junction City and from 10:00 am until service time on Friday at St. Kilian's Catholic Church.
Jacqueline was born on April 8, 1933 in Rudolph, to Joseph B. and Loretta M. (Wydeven) Dorshorst. Jackie attended St. Phillip's and St. Kilian's Catholic Schools. She was united in marriage to Arthur L. Ashbeck on October 8, 1952 at St. Kilian's Catholic Church, Blenker. He died on August 21, 1978.
Before her marriage, Jackie worked one year at Adawagum, a division of Consolidated Paper, Inc. After her marriage she farmed with her husband for 23 years in the Auburndale area on the family farm. After her husband's death she worked in housekeeping until her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, quilting and traveling. Most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her children and their families.
She is survived by her children, Allen (Cheryl) Ashbeck of Marshfield, Audrey (Jon) Arndt of Wisconsin Rapids, Pat (Al) Crotteau of Wisconsin Rapids, and Joyce (Aivars "Ivy") Kukainis of Auburndale. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Arthur "Louis" II, Elliot Ashbeck, Kenneth (Cassandra), Travis (Jeannie), Eric (Ashley) Arndt, Ashley (Lars), Larsen, Connie (Dave), Bohn and Curt Semrow and 13 great grandchildren, Hailey, Brandon, Axel, Isabella, Owen, Olivia, Raquel, Natalie, Ryan, Lauren, Evelyn, Layla and Payton. She is further survived by a sister, Alvina Brown and a brother, Gerald (Maryann) Dorshorst, all of Wisconsin Rapids and sisters-in-law, Betty Dorshorst and Kathy Dorshorst, both of Wisconsin Rapids and Loretta Aschenbrenner of Rudolph, Barbara Ashbeck of Grand Junction, CO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Luella Ashbeck, brothers, Marnis "Sonny" and James Dorshorst, in-laws, Peter and Monica (Altmann) Ashbeck, special friend, Lester Wiskerchen, Jr. and many other in-laws.
The family wishes to give special thanks to the staff at Atrium for their special care.
A memorial will be designated in Jackie's name at a later date.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 23 to July 24, 2019