Jagodzinski Raymond R.



Wisconsin Rapids - Raymond R. Jagodzinski, age 86, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Monday, March 11, 2019 at his residence under the care of Ascension at Home Hospice.



Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. David Bruener will officiate. Visitation will be at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI from 4:00-8:00 PM Wednesday and Thursday at the Church from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial will be at St. Bronislava Parish Cemetery in Plover, WI.



Raymond was born on March 30, 1932 to Raymond and Barbara (Adams) Jagodzinski. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Raymond's marriage to Bernice Jagodzinski ended in divorce. Ray owned and operated Midway Transport and then J & R Truck and also was a truck driver for various trucking firms in the Wisconsin Rapids area.



Ray is survived by one son, Joseph (Diane) Jagodzinski of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; 6 grandchildren;7 great grandchildren and two sisters, Arlene Friday and Dolores Wipfli, both of Vesper, WI. Ray is also survived by significant other, Dorothy Zabel; her two sons, James Zabel and Brian Zabel; and her three grandchildren and one great grandchild.



Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ronald; three brothers, Carl, Frank and Donald and one sister Pat Zieher.



Ray's family would like to thank Dr. Seth Fagbemi and his nurse, Jane; the Marshfield Oncology nurses, including, Diedra, Dorothy and Stacy; the Ascension Hospice Care and neighbors, Pat and Sara Turbin and Ron and Jane Natzke. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary