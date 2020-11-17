Jai R. Passehl



Wisconsin Rapids - Jai Passehl, earned his wings and was welcomed into the eternal gates in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the age of 52.



Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral home. Visitation for relatives and friends will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of services. Burial will be at Floral Hill Cemetery in New London, WI.



Jai was born on August 2, 1968 in Wisconsin Rapids. He is the son of Georgia Bowden (Jacobs). Jai attended Mead School, West Junior High and Lincoln High School, all in Wisconsin Rapids, graduating in 1986. He enjoyed camping, hunting and the outdoors. He also enjoyed fishing for relaxation and Golden Gloves Boxing in his younger years. Jai was always a hard-working man. He worked many years for Laborers' Union Local 268, which he was very proud of.



He is survived by his Mother, Georgia Bowden, his Step-Father Elmer Bowden, his children Damien Passehl, Serenity Passehl and Trinity Passehl, his three sisters, Colette Ewell, Anissa Wills (Chad Wills), and Regina Rose (Ty Rose), his nieces Ciara, Emily, Savannah Amber and Ali, his nephews Jon and Steven and Cousins Steve Jacobs, Jenny (Jeff) Garsomke, Tammy (Kevin) Evert and many other distant cousins.



He was preceded in death by his son Cody Lee Passehl, his Aunt Donna Jacobs, his Uncle Kurt Jacobs, his cousins Mark and David Jacobs, his Grandmother Violet Jacbos and his nephew Blaze Rose.



The family would like to thank Riverview Hospital, Edenbrook Nursing Home and Heartland Hospice for all of their care and support. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Wood County Humane Society in Jai's name.













Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.