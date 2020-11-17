1/1
Jai R. Passehl
1968 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jai's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jai R. Passehl

Wisconsin Rapids - Jai Passehl, earned his wings and was welcomed into the eternal gates in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the age of 52.

Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral home. Visitation for relatives and friends will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of services. Burial will be at Floral Hill Cemetery in New London, WI.

Jai was born on August 2, 1968 in Wisconsin Rapids. He is the son of Georgia Bowden (Jacobs). Jai attended Mead School, West Junior High and Lincoln High School, all in Wisconsin Rapids, graduating in 1986. He enjoyed camping, hunting and the outdoors. He also enjoyed fishing for relaxation and Golden Gloves Boxing in his younger years. Jai was always a hard-working man. He worked many years for Laborers' Union Local 268, which he was very proud of.

He is survived by his Mother, Georgia Bowden, his Step-Father Elmer Bowden, his children Damien Passehl, Serenity Passehl and Trinity Passehl, his three sisters, Colette Ewell, Anissa Wills (Chad Wills), and Regina Rose (Ty Rose), his nieces Ciara, Emily, Savannah Amber and Ali, his nephews Jon and Steven and Cousins Steve Jacobs, Jenny (Jeff) Garsomke, Tammy (Kevin) Evert and many other distant cousins.

He was preceded in death by his son Cody Lee Passehl, his Aunt Donna Jacobs, his Uncle Kurt Jacobs, his cousins Mark and David Jacobs, his Grandmother Violet Jacbos and his nephew Blaze Rose.

The family would like to thank Riverview Hospital, Edenbrook Nursing Home and Heartland Hospice for all of their care and support. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Wood County Humane Society in Jai's name.





Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
NOV
20
Service
11:00 AM
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved