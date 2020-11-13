James A. Berg



James A. Berg, age 75, of Olympia, WA, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at The Hampton Alzheimer's Care in Tumwater, Washington. Burial took place at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington.



Jim was born September 9, 1945 in Nekoosa to Andrew and Caroline



(Vehrs) Berg, and was the eldest of six children. He graduated first in his high school class and following his third year of college in chemical engineering was drafted into the U.S. Army where he spent 21 years on active duty. Along the way he received a BA in Business and an MBA in Business at the University of Puget Sound (UPS). His assignments included three tours in Vietnam as a Field Artillery Officer, a year on the DMZ in South Korea, a tour in Germany, and another in Italy, plus assignments at Fort Lewis, Washington DC, and Oklahoma. He attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and retired from the Army.



He attended law school at UPS in 1990 and practiced as a member of a Tumwater firm until 2011 when he took his general practice home. He chaired the Thurston County Guardianship Roundtable for several years and was a member of the Mason County Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) Grievance Board. He was appointed as a GAL more than 100 times.



His pastimes included working on cars, including a 1930 Ford Model A, woodworking, and winemaking. In the last years of his life, he took great enjoyment in helping raise three of his grandchildren: Jackson, Elijah, and Lincoln. He took them on long walks to the park and would read them books in his recliner. The kids lovingly refer to him as "Papa."



Jim is survived by his wife, Ellen Berg, four children Chaleen DeStephano, Chuck Court, Adam Court, and Megan Soria, many grandchildren, a handful of great-grandchildren, his siblings Susan Debner, Lois Stack (Phil), Anne Arndt (Randy) and Scott Berg (Lois), two nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Caroline Berg, and brother Nicholas Berg.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store