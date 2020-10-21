1/1
James A. Kostusak
{ "" }
James A. Kostusak

Milwaukee - James "Jim" A. Kostusak, age 54, left this world on March 9, 2020.

Jim was born on September 18, 1965 in Beaver Dam, WI to James D. and Yvonne Kostusak. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids and began his career as a talented electrician with the local union. After moving to Milwaukee in the 1990s and working as a respected electrician, Jim went on to become the resident Master Electrician at the Wisconsin Center supporting a variety of large events.

Though an electrician by trade, Jim's true passions were sailing and gardening. He would spend every waking moment at the Milwaukee Sailing Club with his good friends racing or just relaxing out on the water. He was most comfortable on the water with his good friend Mike Young. He also loved gardening and would text his mother (Yvonne Kostusak) images of the various plants and vegetables he was growing. Jim was an expert at smoking ribs for family gatherings and playing Sheepshead with his nieces and nephew. He was an avid player of Clash of Clans, fighting for gold and elixir every night. He was always there to lend a helping hand to family and friends and was well-loved by everyone.

Jim is survived by his mother, Yvonne Kostusak; his sisters, Tammy Klawitter and Cindy Waldron (Glenn Waldron); his brother, Tim Kostusak (Kim Kostusak); and his nieces and nephews Adam, Ava, Raina, Flora, and Octavia Klawitter, Kate and Ben Waldron, and Layla Kostusak. Jim has also left behind many relatives: his uncle and aunt, Bill and Larene Hughes and cousins Norb & Karen Hughes, Craig & Heather Hughes, and Leann and Dan Devries. He will be missed by his best sailing buddies Mike & Laura Young and Scott Nelson. Jim was preceded in death by his father, James D. Kostusak and his grandparents Norbert & Irene Key and Frank & Margaret Kostusak.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Forest Hill Mausoleum in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Cheryl Davis will officiate. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Kostusak family.





Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
