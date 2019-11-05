|
|
James Allan Oehler
Madison - James Allan Oehler 54, beloved Son of Brian and Mary Jane Oehler of Nekoosa, WI passed into Eternal Life surrounded by family at UW Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin on October 15, 2019. He was born on April 10, 1965 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Jim was born with severe Cerebral Palsy and had to depend on someone for all his needs. He resided at Central Wisconsin Center (CWC) in Madison for 49 years. His life expectancy was approximately 16 years and he lived 54 years with a smile and contagious laughter all due to the excellent care at both CWC and UW Hospitals and Clinics.
People knew him wherever we went at CWC and would call him by name. He had so many special doctors, nurses, social workers and caregivers. Even though Jim could not speak, he spoke volumes with his eyes and always noticed a pretty girl and was known to flirt with his brother's girlfriends through the years. His Grandmother designated him as our "Angel" and he truly lived up to the word. He taught so much to everyone he met, especially his family. He showed us what it is to be strong and to be grateful for everything we have. He gave us insights to see things we may have otherwise missed. He taught us about kindness and patience because of the caring and dedication of those who took care of all his needs. He taught our children and grandchildren about differences and disabilities. He taught us how to love and be loved, unconditionally.
Jim's body failed him many ways during his life, but he had such resiliency and in the end became an organ donor. Now perhaps his gift will give another a second chance at life or through research. We believe this was God's destiny for Jim, and his spirit will continue on. As he was given to us as a gift, we give him back as a gift……..and Jim will truly forever be our Hero!!
Jim is survived by his Parents, Brian and Mary Jane Oehler of Nekoosa, WI, Brothers Robert of Madison and Children Kendall and Jakob; Thomas & (Callie Deverman,Fiancee),Neenah and Children Evelyn, Andrew & Nathan; John & (Jennifer Durst) and children Grace, Elise, Marshall and Parker; Sisters, Angela, (Doug Forstner), Wisconsin Rapids and Children Kaila and Sam; Laura of Marshfield & Son Zachary. Jim is also survived by Aunts and Cousins.
He was also predeceased by Grandparents Les and Angeline Kamin and Gerald and Marion Oehler, Great Grandparents Stanislaus and Francis Dura and Frank and Anna Boerner and Aunts and Uncles.
A Private Memorial Service was held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on November 5, 2019 with Rev. William Menzel as Celebrant. Another will be held in Madison at CWC on November 12th at 1 p.m. open to anyone. Jim is buried at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, in the Garden of Tranquility. A Memorial Fund is being established in his name.
We also would like to give our thanks to CWC, UW Hospital & Clinics and UW Madison Organ and Tissue Donation, and Ritchay Funeral Home for seeing us through a most difficult time.
We have said our good byes to Our Hero Jim and will keep him safe in our memories until we meet again. His headstone reads:
A LIFE OF QUIET COURAGE
FREE AT LAST.
