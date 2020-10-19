1/
James Allen Schulthess
James Allen Schulthess

James Allen Schulthess, 71, died of pneumonia October 17, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. James was born February 1, 1949 in Milwaukee, WI to Garland Edgar and Dora Mae (Severson) Schulthess. He was united in marriage to Sandra Lee McCann December 7, 1968 in Milwaukee, WI. After Sandy passed away, James married Rebecca Sue Haugo October 3, 2009 in Colburn Township, Adams County Wisconsin.

James, known to many by "Jim" or "Jimmy" was a lifelong learner. He completed 4 technical degrees and other certifications. He was a maintenance mechanic at multiple factories in Wisconsin. Jim tinkered on hot rods and antique tractors. Every spring he could be found in the sugar shack making maple syrup. He enjoyed sharing the bounty and would always say, "We make a lot of people happy."

James is survived by his wife, Rebecca of Hancock, WI. His children, Craig (Sherri) of Madison, WI, Eric (Alicia) of Sedro Woolley WA and Rebecca of Fond du Lac, WI. His stepchildren Jesse Gantenbein of Minneapolis, MN and Sara Gantenbein of Iowa City, IA. He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Conner Schulthess, Lily Schulthess and Jacob Schulthess as well as step grandchildren Quincy Coobs and Eliza Coobs. James is further survived by his brothers Bruce (Chris) Schulthess and Gary (Linda) Schulthess, sister-in-law Susie Santiago, nieces, nephews, other relatives and his many friends.

There will be no service at this time.




Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
