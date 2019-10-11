|
|
James Britz
Rudolph - James A. Britz, 55, Rudolph, passed away unexpectedly on October 8, 2019, at home.
A funeral service will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Philip Catholic Church in Rudolph. Visitation will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 631 East Grand Ave. in Wisconsin Rapids, Thursday, October 17, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and an hour before the service at church.
James was born on March 20, 1964, in Stevens Point, to the late Anthony and Theresa (Eron) Britz.
On April 1, 2000, James was united in marriage to Lynette Linzmeier.
James graduated from Assumption High School 1982. He continued his education attending Lincoln Electric Welding School in Ohio, and also received a degree from MSTC in Instrumentation Technology in 1985. In December of that year he started his apprenticeship as a steamfitter, continuing as a journeyman from 1985 to 2004. James was the proud owner of Central Machine & Welding. He took great pride in both the quality of his work as well as taking care of his customers.
Anyone who knew Jim would tell you he was a good man. He was a man of great integrity and humility. He was always willing to spread his wisdom and teach those who were willing to learn. Jim was good to everyone, and found the good in everyone, loving and caring unconditionally. Jim enjoyed getting away with his wife, spending time with his family, his fur-boys Willie and Henry, but especially his grandchildren, Alexah and Carsen. We will all miss him dearly.
James is survived by his wife, Lyn of 19 years; stepson, Kyle (Kristin) Ule of Marshfield; grandchildren, Alexah and Carsen, brother, Peter (Dilly) Britz, Rudolph; sisters, Rose Britz, Junction City, Mary (Mark) Bushmaker, Rudolph, Sue Britz, Junction City; mother-in-law, Sandra Linzmeier, Arpin; in-laws, Lenore (James) DeVore, Sedona, AZ, Lance (Amanda) Linzmeier, Milladore; numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Theresa Britz; brother, Joseph Britz; and father-in-law, Kenneth Linzmeier.
The family would like to thank the Rudolph Fire Department first responders and EMTs for their quick response and tireless efforts to help Jim, and to all family and friends for their kind words and comforting prayers.
The John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019