Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for James Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James C. "Swede" Anderson


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James C. "Swede" Anderson Obituary
James C. "Swede" Anderson

Wisconsin Rapids - James C. "Swede" Anderson, age 72, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died unexpectedly, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Deacon Tom Anderson will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:30-11:00 AM. Military rites will be provided by American Legion Post #442.

Jim was born September 15, 1946 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Clifford and Delores (Truedell) Anderson. He married Charlotte A. Kawleski on February 7, 1970 in Columbus, GA. Jim was a salesman for Beverage Bottlers in Wisconsin Rapids, WI for many years. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1969.

Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing, and always had a stash of his secret baits, that were so secret, even the fish did not know about them, "according to his daughter and granddaughter".

Jim is survived by his wife, Charlotte; daughter, DeAnna (Jonathan) Wolms of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; one granddaughter, Erica (Zach Anderson) Anderson of Wausau, WI; one sister, Mary (Chris) Cooper of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; one brother, Ronald (Gail) Anderson of Nekoosa, WI; and special nephew, Chris (Heidi) Kawleski.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and father and mother-in-law, Steve and Clara Kawleski.

In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in Jim's name at a later date.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 24 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now