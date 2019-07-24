James C. "Swede" Anderson



Wisconsin Rapids - James C. "Swede" Anderson, age 72, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died unexpectedly, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.



Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Deacon Tom Anderson will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:30-11:00 AM. Military rites will be provided by American Legion Post #442.



Jim was born September 15, 1946 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Clifford and Delores (Truedell) Anderson. He married Charlotte A. Kawleski on February 7, 1970 in Columbus, GA. Jim was a salesman for Beverage Bottlers in Wisconsin Rapids, WI for many years. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1969.



Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing, and always had a stash of his secret baits, that were so secret, even the fish did not know about them, "according to his daughter and granddaughter".



Jim is survived by his wife, Charlotte; daughter, DeAnna (Jonathan) Wolms of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; one granddaughter, Erica (Zach Anderson) Anderson of Wausau, WI; one sister, Mary (Chris) Cooper of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; one brother, Ronald (Gail) Anderson of Nekoosa, WI; and special nephew, Chris (Heidi) Kawleski.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and father and mother-in-law, Steve and Clara Kawleski.



In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in Jim's name at a later date. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 24 to July 26, 2019