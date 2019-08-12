|
James C. Gauss
Wisconsin Rapids - James C. Gauss, age 77, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids.
Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Gauss Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
James was born on January 25, 1942 in Detroit, MI to Edwin and Agnes (Rollo) Gauss. He married Sally Hanson on September 14, 1962. In 1964, James graduated from Michigan Technological University with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry. He joined Consolidated Papers as a process engineer in the Research and Development Division in 1966. He was part of the special assignment in the development of thermomechanical pulp. James advanced to supervisory and management positions including pulp mill superintendent, production manager, and mill manager at the Biron Division. He also served the company as mill manager at the Wisconsin River and Wisconsin Rapids divisions, until his retirement on December 31, 2000. James served on the Board of Directors for the Riverview Hospital Association.
He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. James enjoyed model trains and radio-controlled model airplanes. He cherished spending time "up north" with his family fishing and enjoying each other's company. James was a workaholic and loved it. He is deeply loved by his wife Sally and will be missed by all who knew him.
James is survived by his wife, Sally; his children: Jeffrey Gauss, Deborah (Brian) Bobrowski, Kimberly (Jason) Shields, and Craig (Rachelle) Gauss; his grandchildren: Christopher Shields, Megan Shields, Logan Gauss, and Thea Gauss; his sister, Susan (Peter) Biolchini; his sisters-in-law: Patt Gauss, Linda Gauss, Susie Papciak, Betsy (Craig) Dykstra, and Debbie Hanson; his nephew and Godson, Steven Gauss; several nieces and nephews; and his longtime friend, Roy Schulz. In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Gauss and David Gauss. He is further preceded in death by his nephew, Eric Gauss.
A special thank you goes out to his many caregivers throughout the years, including the staffs at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids and Heartland Hospice.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019