James E. Marriott Sr.
Phoenix, AZ - Jim was born January 30, 1941 to George and Grace Marriott at St. Josephs Mercy Hospital in Aurora IL. He died May 21, 2019 at the Carl J. Hayden VA Hospital Phoenix AZ at the age of 78 due to renal failure. A family service was held at Preston Funeral Home Mesa AZ on Friday May 24, 2019.
He grew up in Batavia IL and graduated from West Aurora HS in 1959. That same year he joined the US NAVY. He said "I made it half way around the world courtesy of the government".
He met and married Ruth, his wife of 56 years on June 9, 1962. They had three children: Cheri Correll (Jim) Wisconsin Rapids, John Mesa AZ, and Jim (Michele) Wisconsin Rapids. They had four grandchildren: Jordan Marriott (Angelea) Stillwater MN, Alex Marriott Minneapolis MN, Lacey Hall (Mike) and Libby Correll (Trent Kizewski) Wisconsin Rapids. They also had 4 great-grandchildren: Sophia, Vincent, Gloria Marriott and Connor Hall.
Jim moved the family to Port Edwards WI in 1970. He started his own business, Marriott Builders in the town of Rome then lived on Lake Sherwood. Jim was also a volunteer fireman and was on the Rome town board. He was chairman of the committee to bring dirt bike racing to Dyracuse Recreational area. He also served as a Nekoosa alderman. He truly loved being involved in politics and talking to people.
They returned to Batavia IL as parents were aging and lived there a short time. He later returned to Central Wisconsin to buy a farm and raise cattle. The whole family loved the farm. It was the place to be! The grandchildren learned to drive, hunt, named each baby calf as it was born, and enjoyed country life.
When they tired of the snow they moved to Las Vegas to a retirement community where they made many friends playing cards, botchi ball, shuffle board and bingo.
Jim is survived by his wife Ruth, sister Jean Rundle of Batavia IL, brother George (Sandy) Marriott of Henderson NV, and cousin Richard (Cyndy) Byrd of Las Vegas.
A special thank you to the VA systems in Las Vegas and Phoenix for their excellent care.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on June 19, 2019