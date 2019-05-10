|
James E. Nelson
Wisconsin Rapids - James E. Nelson, 82, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Buchanan / Rembs Funeral Home, Pittsville, where the visitation will be from 12:30 pm on Saturday until service time. Rev. Gary Markworth will officiate. Burial will take place in Arpin Cemetery.
James was born on October 21, 1936 in Arpin, to Alvin and Flora (Ellis) Nelson. He was a graduate of Pittsville High School. He married Freda M. Stanton on August 12, 1956 in Arpin. He was employed at Consolidated Papers, Biron Division, for 43 years until his retirement. He also farmed most of his life.
Jim is survived by his wife, Freda, and their children, Doug (Diane) Nelson, Sue (Archie Wiesendanger) Lobner, Emily (Matt) Woyak, and Valerie (Nate) Kailhofer. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is further survived by siblings, Betty Yerke, Phyllis Paitel, Judy Huber, and Larry (Linda) Nelson.
Memorials may be designated in Jim's name to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 10, 2019