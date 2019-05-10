Services
Buchanan - Rembs Funeral Home
5253 2Nd Ave
Pittsville, WI 54466
(715) 884-6559
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Buchanan - Rembs Funeral Home
5253 2Nd Ave
Pittsville, WI 54466
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:30 PM
Buchanan - Rembs Funeral Home
5253 2Nd Ave
Pittsville, WI 54466
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Nelson


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James E. Nelson Obituary
James E. Nelson

Wisconsin Rapids - James E. Nelson, 82, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Buchanan / Rembs Funeral Home, Pittsville, where the visitation will be from 12:30 pm on Saturday until service time. Rev. Gary Markworth will officiate. Burial will take place in Arpin Cemetery.

James was born on October 21, 1936 in Arpin, to Alvin and Flora (Ellis) Nelson. He was a graduate of Pittsville High School. He married Freda M. Stanton on August 12, 1956 in Arpin. He was employed at Consolidated Papers, Biron Division, for 43 years until his retirement. He also farmed most of his life.

Jim is survived by his wife, Freda, and their children, Doug (Diane) Nelson, Sue (Archie Wiesendanger) Lobner, Emily (Matt) Woyak, and Valerie (Nate) Kailhofer. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is further survived by siblings, Betty Yerke, Phyllis Paitel, Judy Huber, and Larry (Linda) Nelson.

Memorials may be designated in Jim's name to St. John's Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buchanan - Rembs Funeral Home
Download Now