Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Wisconsin Rapids Kiwanis Club
3221 80th Street South
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

James F. Steckbauer

James F. Steckbauer Obituary
James F. Steckbauer

- - The family of James F. Steckbauer cordially invites you to celebrate his life. James passed away at the age of 71 in Mandeville, Jamaica on December 27, 2018. The memorial service will be held July 6th from 10:30am -1:00pm. We ask that you bring your prayers, thoughts and fondest memories of Jim. The reception will follow a short memorial service and be held at the Wisconsin Rapids Kiwanis Club, 3221 80th Street South, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to PALAS (Peace and Love Academic Scholarship) P.O. Box 5461 Alpharetta, GA 30023
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on July 2, 2019
